Hawaii Pacific’s Gerrit Arzberger was named to the PacWest men’s soccer first team on Wednesday.

Arzberger led HPU and was sixth in the PacWest with nine goals. He was the lone Hawaii player named to the first or second team.

Chaminade’s Noah Mokulehua and Curtis Coburn were named to the third team.

Vulcans up to seventh in volleyball poll

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team jumped from 10th to seventh in the NCAA Division II West Region poll released on Wednesday.

The Vulcans (21-7) are in position to make the postseason. The conference champions from the Pacific West Conference, the California Collegiate Athletic Association and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference earn automatic berths, and the next five teams from the ranking also will qualify.