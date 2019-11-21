Standout University of Hawaii beach volleyball recruits coming in with built-in chemistry

It’s all about the chemistry when it comes to creating pairs in beach volleyball. Read more

It’s all about the chemistry when it comes to creating pairs in beach volleyball.

Hawaii will have that built in with its newest recruiting class. The Rainbow Wahine signed four players on Wednesday, two duos who have teamed previously.

Coming in for the 2020-21 season are Californians, Madi Bogle and Zoe Smith, and Canadians, Kaylee Glagau and Jaime Santer. Bogle and Smith are from the San Diego area and have competed in numerous junior beach tournaments together. Glagau and Santer played together at Pakmen Volleyball Club and were part of the 2018 Grand Prix U17 Championship gold medalists.

The SandBows are coming off a 28-11 season in which they placed fourth at the NCAA tournament, their fourth consecutive top-four finish. Hawaii was third in 2017 and ’18, and fourth in 2016, the inaugural NCAA event.

“I believe this group will contribute immediately to our tradition of Big West championships and NCAA appearances,” SandBows coach Jeff Hall said. “This is one of our best groups to come in. They’re all exceptional players, amazing citizens and each have lofty academic goals.”

The 5-foot-11 Bogle attends Eastlake High in Chula Vista and the 5-8 Smith Santa Fe Christian, the same high school as former Wahine indoor player Casey Castillo. The 6-2 Glagau attends Streetsville Secondary in Mississauga and the 6-1 Santer Northern Secondary in Toronto.

“Madi is one of the most competitive junior beach players I’ve ever seen. She’s going to help us as soon as she arrives on campus,” Hall said. “Zoe’s been playing beach at the highest level for a very long time and we’re excited about her future.

“Jaime is a 5-star athlete with size who was heavily recruited for soccer but chose to pursue beach volleyball and we’re definitely fortunate benefactors of her change of heart. At 6-2, Kaylee is a force at the net and has great ball control for a blocker.”

Hawaii’s fall schedule includes a Nov. 30 exhibition against NCAA runner-up USC at Queen’s Beach. The Women of Troy, who eliminated the SandBows in the national tournament last May, are under first-year coach Dain Blanton.

The SandBows also host a day-long pairs tournament on Dec. 1 at Queen’s. No start time was given.