comscore Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signs extended lifeguard hours into law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signs extended lifeguard hours into law

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday signed a bill into law that extends the hours of city lifeguards from sunup to sundown. Read more

Previous Story
Big Isle cancer patient sues Johnson & Johnson over asbestos-containing talcum power

Scroll Up