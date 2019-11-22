comscore Monsanto admits to illegal use of pesticides on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Monsanto admits to illegal use of pesticides on Maui

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 p.m.

Monsanto Co. has agreed to plead guilty to using a banned pesticide on corn seed and research crops at its Valley Farm facility in Kihei, Maui. Read more

