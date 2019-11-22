comscore Steve Alm touts experience and integrity in run for city prosecutor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Steve Alm touts experience and integrity in run for city prosecutor

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

Former Judge and onetime U.S. Attorney Steve Alm on Thursday touted his experience and integrity in announcing his run for the Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s post next year. Read more

