Steve Alm touts experience and integrity in run for city prosecutor

Former Judge and onetime U.S. Attorney Steve Alm on Thursday touted his experience and integrity in announcing his run for the Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s post next year.

“This campaign is about restoring trust in the prosecutor’s office,” said Alm, a Honolulu native. “Without that trust in the community, the prosecutor’s office is not going to be effective in protecting our families, in securing our property and ensuring the rule of law.”

Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro put himself on paid administrative leave in March after receiving a target letter from federal authorities indicating he is under criminal investigation. The probe is believed to stem from the broader investigation by federal prosecutors that led to the convictions of former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

“The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is now in crisis,” Alm said. “It has lost the faith and confidence of the people of Hawaii. This is no time for on-the-job training. There’s too much at stake.”

Alm, 66, first came to prominence in 1994 when former President Bill Clinton appointed him Hawaii U.S. attorney. In 2001 Alm was appointed a Hawaii Circuit Court judge, a post he held until he retired in 2016. He is perhaps best known as co- creator of the HOPE (Hawaii’s Opportunity Probation With Enforcement) Probation with Probation Supervisor Cheryl Inouye.

An impressive list from Hawaii’s legal and law enforcement community stood behind Alm at his announcement, including former U.S. Attorney Florence Nakakuni, former Hawaii Attorney General Margery Bronster, retired Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals Judge Dan Foley, former U.S. Marshal Gervin Miya­moto and former Deputy Prosecutor Kevin Takata, a one-time candidate for prosecuting attorney. Also there, in personal capacities, were Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chris Van Marter and former Prosecutor Loretta Sheehan, chairwoman of the Honolulu Police Commission.

Van Marter, who heads the White Collar Crime Unit at the Prosecutor’s Office, said, “Judge Alm’s experience is unmatched … his integrity, beyond reproach. He will have the support and the confidence of the career prosecutors on Day One.”

State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers President Malcolm Lutu announced the union’s support of Alm’s candidacy. “Judge Alm has never worked against law enforcement,” Lutu said. “In fact, he is our law enforcer. He’s never defended the criminal element that we deal with every day.”

Others who have announced their candidacies include onetime Deputy Prosecutor Megan Kau, former Deputy Prosecutor R.J. Brown, Deputy Public Defender Jacquelyn Esser and private-practice attorneys Tae Kim and Anosh Yaqoob.

Acting Honolulu Prose­cuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto said he is contem­plating a run.

Honolulu elections are nonpartisan.