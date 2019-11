Bank of Hawaii has announced that Gary Jong is the new senior vice president and director of talent acquisition in the bank’s People Services Division. Read more

>> Bank of Hawaii has announced that Gary Jong is the new senior vice president and director of talent acquisition in the bank’s People Services Division. He previously served as a senior talent acquisition partner at Workday Inc. since 2015. Jong also has 20 years’ experience in sourcing, staffing consultant, closing activities, assessing and designing and implementing tactical/strategic-recruiting plans.