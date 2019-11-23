comscore Silent protest over Kahuku wind farm made to state commission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Silent protest over Kahuku wind farm made to state commission

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:07 p.m.

Around 100 opponents of a wind farm under construction in Kahuku packed a state Public Utilities Commission hearing Friday to silently witness three attorneys arguing over a regulatory challenge to upend the project. Read more

