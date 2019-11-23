comscore Coach Chris Gerlufsen says University of Hawaii basketball team needs to pick up the pace | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Coach Chris Gerlufsen says University of Hawaii basketball team needs to pick up the pace

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

During his three-week tenure as acting head coach, Hawaii’s Chris Gerlufsen has likened a college basketball season to a marathon. But he also emphasized that there’s no reason not to pick up the pace early in a long-distance run. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 22, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 23, 2019

Scroll Up