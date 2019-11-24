comscore Bad weather led to fatal crash on Molokai, feds say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bad weather led to fatal crash on Molokai, feds say

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

The pilot’s decision to fly in bad weather was the probable cause of a helicopter crash that killed two on Molokai in 2016, federal investigators said in a new report. Read more

3 killed in early morning Kauai crash
