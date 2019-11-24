Kihei Charter School to host canoe paddling fundraiser Dec. 4

Kihei Charter School is holding a fundraiser for its canoe paddling team at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Read more

Kihei Charter School is holding a fundraiser for its canoe paddling team at 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

The event, which is on campus, is hosted by Niko Miller, the school’s paddling coach, and students of Kihei Charter, and will feature the sports nutrition documentary “The Game Changers.”

The film explores the benefits of a plant-based diet for athletes. Among the film’s producers are James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton, Novak Djokovic and Chris Paul.

Following the showing, there will be a question-and-answer discussion featuring a panel of local experts including Dr. Irminne Van Dyken, Liat Miller, Paul Romero and Kevin Watkins.

There is a suggested $2 donation for the film, as well as $10 adult plates and $5 kids plates for concessions. Other concessions include food from Whole Foods Market, Monsoon India, Fork and Salad, Maui Raw and Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar.

All proceeds go toward the Kihei Charter paddling team’s voyage to Lanai for a Hawaiian cultural exchange with the Pine Lads and Lasses team.

Donations can also be made through the mobile payment service app Venmo. Payment should be made to the South Maui Learning Ohana, with “Game Changers” listed under “What’s it for?”