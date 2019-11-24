Video leads to capture of alleged thief on Kauai

Tipsters helped Kauai police nab a man suspected in two thefts last month at Kukui Grove Center. Read more

Tipsters helped Kauai police nab a man suspected in two thefts last month at Kukui Grove Center.

The 47-year-old man was arrested late Friday afternoon on suspicion of fourth-degree theft in connection with two incidents that occurred within an hour of each other on Oct. 25 at Longs Drugs and Times Supermarket. The man was later released on $1,000 bail for one count of fourth- degree theft. Police are continuing to investigate.

Police said the man was captured on surveillance footage closely following a customer at Times about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 25 before grabbing a wallet from the victim’s bag and hurrying to the exit. About a half-hour later, the same man was seen on surveillance footage entering Longs Drugs wearing sunglasses.

A customer told police the man was following her closely before grabbing her wallet from her handbag and running out the door.

Kauai police were able to identify the man after posting a request on social media on Wednesday for information about the suspect. Police received several tips in response.

Firefighters airlift missing hiker

Firefighters rescued a missing hiker Friday at the Keahua Arboretum.

The Utah man was reported missing at about 7:50 a.m. Friday, Kauai County said in a news release.

A rescue crew aboard the Air 1 helicopter responded at about 9:40 a.m. and spotted the man’s rental car at the first crossing near Kuamoo Road in the Keahua Arboretum.

After surveying the area, Air 1 refueled and continued the search and found the man about noon atop a waterfall on Powerline Trail. He was not hurt.

They transported him to a landing area at the arboretum and escorted him to his car.