Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Property, zoning information merge

Two county departments have collaborated to make zoning and real property information more readily available to the public.

The Department of Finance Real Property Assessment Division and the Department of Planning announced that the real property tax website now includes the digital zoning map for Maui island as a layer that can be added to the property tax parcel map. The map already incorporated aerial imagery, recent sales, state land use districts, the special management area, tsunami evacuation zones and flood hazard areas, among others. Now there is zoning, too.

At mauipropertytax.com, properties can be searched by owner, address or parcel number. To see a map, click on the “View Map” option.

“When we received the request from Planning, we immediately saw the benefit of adding this to the website,” said Finance Director Scott Teruya in a statement. The staff got right on it, he said, “and we were able to go live the same day.”

Mayor Michael Victorino said the property tax website has extensive viewership, and predicted that it will increase with the additional information.

Meanwhile, the Finance Department reported that the website had more than 400,000 property report views and more than 270,000 map views in the last year, with more than 5,000 maps printed.

Makani Kai wins Hana contract

Makani Kai Air announced it has received a federal contract to provide service to Hana, winning out over Mokulele.

Makani Kai will provide twice-daily service from Kahului to Hana beginning Dec. 1. The “essential air service” contact from the U.S. Transportation Department lasts for two years.

“We are excited to carry the Makani Kai brand of service to folks in Hana,” said Makani Kai President Richard Schuman in a statement.

He added, “Just as we have on Molokai, on Maui and the Big Island, we intend to serve the residents first. We will fly when the locals want us to fly and offer them the same flat-rate airfare that has made us a success elsewhere.”

The airfare is $55.50, one way.

The company operates seven Cessna Grand Caravan turbine aircraft, two Piper Chieftains, a Eurocopter AS-350 A-Star and three MD-500 helicopters.