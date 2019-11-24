comscore Hawaii basketball team leery of New Orleans’ athleticism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii basketball team leery of New Orleans’ athleticism

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A day after arriving in Honolulu in advance of their fourth road game in a row, the members of the New Orleans basketball team went snorkeling. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2019

Scroll Up