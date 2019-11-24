Hawaii basketball team leery of New Orleans’ athleticism

A day after arriving in Honolulu in advance of their fourth road game in a row, the members of the New Orleans basketball team went snorkeling. Read more

A day after arriving in Honolulu in advance of their fourth road game in a row, the members of the New Orleans basketball team went snorkeling.

It was another way for a Mark Slessinger-coached team to embrace different experiences.

Slessinger was reared in Indiana but has waded into New Orleans’ culture as the Privateers’ head coach for nine seasons.

“My wife and I met there,” Slessinger said of the Big Easy. “It’s near and dear to our hearts. It’s like how people (in Hawaii) have a passion for (Hawaii). We have a great passion for New Orleans, and being part of the city, and doing our small part for the culture.”

One of their children is named Nola.

When the Privateers considered descending to Division II, newly hired Slessinger built a competitive team. The plan eventually was scrapped, and after competing as as an independent, the Privateers joined the Southland Conference in 2013. The Privateers have played in postseason tournaments the past three years.

It is no wonder that Slessinger has remained undaunted as the Privateers endure disappointing early-season production in shooting accuracy and offensive rebounding leading to tonight’s meeting with Hawaii. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. in the Stan Sheriff Center.

While most teams have pushed their offenses behind the arc, the Privateers have not been prolific 3-point shooters the previous three seasons. This year, guard Bryson Robinson has launched 52.5% of the Privateers’ 3, converting only 19.4%. Slessinger said Robinson, who was named to the Southland’s preseason first team, is a good shooter who is expected to regain his aim. “He’s pressing a little bit in that area,” Slessinger said.

The Privateers have relied on an inside attack for close shots or kickout passes, to draw fouls (they are hitting 78.8% of their free throws) or to grab offensive rebounds. “Traditionally we’ve been a good offensive-rebounding team,” Slessinger said. “We haven’t been this year, or as efficient as I would prefer to be. It’s something that’s a priority for us all the time.”

The Privateers are averaging 8.5 offensive rebounds per game. Slessinger said improved overall rebounding will activate a dormant transition game. “If you don’t rebound the ball well, you can’t fast-break well,” Slessinger said.

Chris Gerlufsen, UH’s acting head coach, said the Privateers’ statistics “are misleading.”

Gerlufsen acknowledged Robinson’s outside-shooting percentage is down, “but if you watch him shoot, it looks good. I’m always leery of a guy like that,” he said, noting the Privateers were picked to win the Southland in a preseason poll.

“They’re an athletic group,” Gerlufsen said. “They’re a downhill-driving group. They’re a group that can put a lot of pressure on your defense off the bounce. They’re also a team that is really strong off the offensive glass.

“These are all things I view as positives. These are things that are going to make us better. You want to play teams that are going to challenge you and make you better for Big West play.”

—

UH BASKETBALL

Stan Sheriff Center

>> Who: New Orleans at Hawaii

>> When: 5 p.m. today

>> Where: Stan Sheriff Center

>> TV: Spectrum Sports