Chaminade volleyball defeats Holy Names
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade volleyball defeats Holy Names

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team beat Holy Names 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 on Saturday at McCabe Gym. Read more

