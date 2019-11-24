Chaminade volleyball defeats Holy Names

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team beat Holy Names 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 on Saturday at McCabe Gym. Read more

Emma Tecklenburg led the Chaminade women’s volleyball team with 14 kills in her final match as a Silverswords player while taking down Holy Names 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

Maddy Standley led the Hawks (3-24, 2-19 PacWest) with nine kills.

The Silverswords (22-8, 16-6) finished third in the conference behind Azusa Pacific and Hawaii Hilo.

Hilo women’s hoops falls to Multnomah

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball dropped their exhibition game against Multnomah on Saturday, 67-56 at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

The Vulcans (1-0) only shot 30 percent from the field and 50 percent from the free-throw line. Kim Schmelz led Hilo with 14 points and Alaygza Portis led the Lions (1-2) with 22 points.

The game will not count in either team’s record.

Wahine swimmer Hines finishes in first

University of Hawaii senior Phoebe Hines took first place in the 1,650-meter freestyle at the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational swimming and diving meet on Saturday at College Station, Texas.

Hines’ time of 15:56.61, ranks first in the country, beating Louisville’s Sophie Cattermole’s 16:12.35.

The Rainbow Wahine finished fourth behind Stanford, USC and Texas A&M. The Rainbow Warriors finished in third, behind Texas A&M and USC.