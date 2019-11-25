comscore Study ranks Hawaii lowest in U.S. for gun deaths and gun-related homicides, according to a new study. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Study ranks Hawaii lowest in U.S. for gun deaths and gun-related homicides, according to a new study.

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

Hawaii had the lowest rates of both overall gun deaths and gun-related homicides in the nation during a 10-year period from 2008 to 2017. Read more

Previous Story
Man who died after Waipahu moped crash identified

Scroll Up