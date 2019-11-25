Unleashed dog bites child, 6, at Kalihi park playground

A dog with a history of biting people and animals bit a boy, 6, on the face Sunday at a playground in Kalihi, the boy’s father said. Read more

A dog with a history of biting people and animals bit a boy, 6, on the face Sunday at a playground in Kalihi, the boy’s father said.

Pesi Silva said the dog is a small to medium-size terrier-mix that was unleashed.

The incident occurred at about 3:45 p.m. at Kauluwela Community Park off Liliha Street, where Silva’s family was celebrating a birthday party.

Police responded to the scene and opened a dangerous-dog investigation. An officer said the dog’s owner was issued a criminal citation and that the case would be forwarded to the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Silva and his family live next to the park in Kauluwela II apartments, where the dog owner also resides.

Silva said his son, Golden, was on the other side of a comfort station when he was bitten, and other people told him his son was injured.

His son had “a lot of blood” coming out of the wounds on his face and covering his shirt, he said. He thought his son’s right eye was damaged until he washed him off and saw he had an gash to the bridge of his nose, an abrasion near his right eye, a cut to his lip and a wound on his tongue.

“He’s doing OK,” he said, but added that he was likely traumatized by the incident. The family took Golden to the hospital to get checked by a doctor.

Silva said that before the dog attack, the dog’s owner warned his son to be careful because the animal, which usually stayed indoors, might bite him.

Silva said he was not upset, but wanted something done so the dog doesn’t bite another person.

The family that owns the dog declined to comment.

Jennie Lorenzana said her Chihuahua was bitten by the same dog months ago, leaving her dog fearful of venturing outside. She said the dog was unleashed and chased her dog in the park. She had to get her dog treated for the puncture wound.