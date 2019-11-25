comscore Unleashed dog bites child, 6, at Kalihi park playground | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Unleashed dog bites child, 6, at Kalihi park playground

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

A dog with a history of biting people and animals bit a boy, 6, on the face Sunday at a playground in Kalihi, the boy’s father said. Read more

Previous Story
Man who died after Waipahu moped crash identified

Scroll Up