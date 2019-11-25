Hawaii overcomes turnovers to turn back New Orleans

Defying the math, the Hawaii basketball team navigated its way to Sunday’s 79-71 victory over New Orleans. Read more

A crowd of 3,252 saw the Rainbow Warriors commit 20 turnovers, including 14 in a self-inflicted first half, and yield 24 more shots than they took.

But Eddie Stansberry produced 24 points, forward Zigmars Raimo contributed 15 points and nine rebounds, and point guard Drew Buggs found his groove to boost the ’Bows to their fourth victory in six games. The Privateers, who are favored to win the Southland League, fell to 1-4 following their fourth road game in a row.

“They were a tough matchup for us,” said Chris Gerlufsen, UH’s acting head coach. “They’re big, strong and athletic at every position. Every guy is built strong. But I’m proud of the way we fought. We found a way. That’s all you can ask for.”

The Privateers entered with a reputation for dominant rebounding, speedy transitions, and power moves into the lane. “I think a key offensively for us is to get easy baskets in transition,” UNO coach Mark Slessinger said.

The ’Bows’ counter plan was to pack their defense. When the 2-3 zone proved to be too loose, they went to a helping man-to-man scheme.

“We told ourselves, ‘We can’t leave any of our guys on an island,’ ” Stansberry said. “We have to be there to step up, help out each other. That’s our principle. That’s what we’re taught. Never leave a guy on an island.”

The Privateers had entered as reluctant outside shooters. But with the lane congested, they launched 16 3-point shots, hitting five of 11 in the second half. Bryson Robinson, who hit 19.4% of his 3s in the first four games, was 4-for-13 behind the arc on Sunday.

“I think they were trying to find another way,” Stansberry said of the Privateers’ switch in offensive strategy. “I think our biggest emphasis this game was trying to compact inside and space them out and make them try to take those tough shots, which they did. Credit to No. 4 (Robinson). He was making some tough shots. We told ourselves, ‘They’re a really good inside team. We’re going to live with (the outside shots).’ That was our game plan.”

The Privateers were 27 of 66 from the field (compared to the ’Bows’ 23 of 42), but managed only 11 of 13 free throws. The ’Bows were 25 of 31 from the line.

“The disparity in free throws was pretty dramatic and pretty wide,” Slessinger said. “We attacked a lot. Sometimes (the lack of drawing fouls) happens. But I thought it was a good game.”

After a challenging first half, in which he committed six turnovers, Buggs was able to facilitate the offense on ball screens or drive-and-pitchouts to open shooters. Buggs was held without a basket until he hit a shot-put-like jumper to break a 49-all tie with 13:23 to play.

“I knew the shot clock was down,” Buggs said. “I got bumped off balance a little bit. I was able to regain my balance. Once it left my hand, I felt like I had a pretty good chance. It was just a little awkward, a little funny shot.”

Gerlufsen said: “I’ll take any one that goes in.”

On the next possession, Buggs maneuvered behind a high screen and swished a 3. Buggs finished with 11 points and seven assists.

Buggs said he has been working his way back into top form following his bereavement leave after his mother died in October. “When I went home (to California), I focused on my family and I didn’t do much basketball,” Buggs said. “I’m starting to get my shot back. I know that if I keep working, I’ll eventually play at the level I’m capable of playing.”

Gerlufsen said: “Drew made some big plays down the stretch for us. You can never knock his effort or the type of player he is. I know in crunch time, he’ll find a way to make a big play and help us win.”