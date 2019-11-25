NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded two solo tackles, including one for a loss, against the Redskins. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted five times for an average of 47.8 yards per boot, with a net average of 43.2, against the Texans on Thursday. He placed three kicks inside the 20 and his long punt traveled 52 yards.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was inactive against the Eagles.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Was targeted twice but did not catch a pass against the Jets. He returned four kickoffs for an average return of 17.5 yards, with his long return covering 22 yards. He also returned two punts for 14 yards, with a long of 11 yards.

>> Leo Koloamatangi, Jets offensive line — Was inactive against the Raiders.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Was the only member on the Titans active squad who did not play against the Jaguars.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Played but did not record any statistics against the Bengals.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded three solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Jaguars.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive against the Seahawks.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Recorded one solo tackle and four assists, including a half a sack and two quarterback hits against the Packers.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Connected on both his extra-point attempts and both his field-goal attempts — with a long of 36 yards — in Thursday’s win over Indianapolis.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Started at outside linebacker and recorded one solo tackle against the Seahawks.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Minnesota was idle this week..