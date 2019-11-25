comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded two solo tackles, including one for a loss, against the Redskins. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 24, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 25, 2019

Scroll Up