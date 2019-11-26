comscore Column: Scared about vaping THC? Choose safe, regulated products | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Scared about vaping THC? Choose safe, regulated products

  • By Teri Freitas Gorman
  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.

Known cases of e-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury (EVALI) are proliferating around the country. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: To protect our islands, welcome fewer tourists; Don’t link coral reefs, protecting shoreline; Green should oppose NYC sending homeless

Scroll Up