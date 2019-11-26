Cravings: Kitchen gifts, ‘The Hawai‘i Coffee Book’

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

KITCHEN GIFTING (PART 1 OF 4)

If someone on your list is a devotee of the Instant Pot, here’s an idea for a sleek and shiny accessory: baking pans scaled for the multicooker. Most of these devices can accommodate pans no more than 8 inches across, and these can be hard to find (believe me, I’ve looked). So part of your gift is the effort you’ll put into the hunt.

The pretty blue 8-inch Nordic Ware bundt pan above is carried at Target for $9.99 (OK, so that wasn’t too hard). Other types in fancier designs can be found at Williams-Sonoma and various online sources. The red springform pan was a lucky find at T.J. Maxx, but I haven’t seen it since. Springforms of various sizes can be found at Williams-Sonoma and Compleat Kitchen, or order online. Amazon has a wide selection in prices from $8 to $20-plus.

Multicooker “baking” is like baking in a water bath in the oven, with less mess. It results in a dense but very moist cake or quick bread, opening up a world of recipe possibilities and experimentation. Consider including a recipe or two, or perhaps a cookbook — or, if you’re an insta-baker, perhaps include a cake you’ve made yourself.

This is a gift that could provide sweet returns, should your giftee start cranking out cakes and sharing the results.

— Betty Shimabukuro, Star-Advertiser

COFFEE EXPERT SURVEYS LOCAL INDUSTRY

In 2008, Shawn Steiman published “The Hawai‘i Coffee Book: A Gourmets Guide from Kona to Kaua‘i” (Watermark Publishing), a comprehensive tome about all things local coffee. Since then, the state’s coffee industry has grown and evolved — in the 2017-2018 season, 10 regions on five islands produced 5 million pounds of coffee worth $86 million. With the coffee scene so vibrant, Steiman has updated his book to reflect the broader landscape, with a new hardcover design ($17.95).

While 100% Kona coffee has long been known the world over, for instance, the expanded coffee industry is making its mark as well, with farms using new growing techniques to produce their own specialty coffees. Meanwhile, on the agrotourism front, coffee farms are a major draw. In the new book, Steiman discusses these developments and has even updated its recipe section with new ideas for cooking with coffee.

The book breaks down production by island, goes into the growing, harvesting and processing of coffee beans, roasting beans, tasting, grinding and brewing coffee. Steiman also devotes a chapter to discussing organic, fair trade and other “ethical” coffees.

The new book, unlike the old one, does not include a directory of farms and cafes; with the industry evolving so rapidly, Steiman created an online list that can be updated, at coffeaconsulting.com.

Steiman, who has a doctorate in coffee studies from the University of Hawaii- Manoa, also authored “The Little Coffee Know-It-All: A Miscellany for Growing, Roasting, and Brewing, Uncompromising and Unapologetic” (Quatro Publishing, 2013).

Steiman will appear at the following book signings:

>> Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Encore Saloon, 1110 Nuuanu Ave., as part of the Chinatown Black Friday Market.

>> Dec. 5: Book launch, 6 to 8 p.m., Honolulu Coffee Co. Experience Center, 1800 Kala­kaua Ave. RSVP at bookshawaii.net.

>> Dec. 12, 13: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Pai Honolulu at Harbor Court, 55 Merchant St., with a portion of sales benefiting Les Dames d’Escoffier.

>> Saturdays: 8 a.m to noon, FarmLovers Kakaako farmers market, corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue (former Ward Warehouse site).