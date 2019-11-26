comscore Navy land swap for electrical upgrades adds to renewable portfolio | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy land swap for electrical upgrades adds to renewable portfolio

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

The Navy and Hawaiian Electric Co. marked a land-for-power-upgrades swap with the dedication Monday of the 80,760-panel, 20-megawatt West Loch Solar Project — the latest of an ever-increasing number of solar farms helping to march Hawaii toward its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045. Read more

