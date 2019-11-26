comscore Vacation rentals: Oahu supply dropping amid city crackdown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vacation rentals: Oahu supply dropping amid city crackdown

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The number of vacation rentals on Oahu dropped in October, the second month of declines since a city crackdown on illegal rentals took effect. Read more

