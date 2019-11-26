comscore Tyler Ota beats Jung with clutch putt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Tyler Ota beats Jung with clutch putt

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tyler Ota capped the best year of an already decorated career by dropping “the longest 3-foot putt I ever had.” Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 25, 2019

Scroll Up