University of Hawaii defensive coordinator Corey Batoon’s platoon of youngsters now on the upswing

Among many things, Corey Batoon knows jacks.

“I’m very competitive,” Batoon said. “If I’m playing jacks or H-O-R-S-E, you want to win, you want to be successful. If we’re playing for something, I’ll be really good.”

In his second season as the Hawaii football team’s defensive coordinator, Batoon has overseen a unit that has endured a player’s death this summer, numerous injuries and a series of high-octane offenses. “We’ve been dealing with adversity all year,” Batoon said. “You go through the list of (injured) guys, it’s crazy, it’s mind-boggling.”

The Rainbow Warriors changed the defensive base, from a 4-2 front to a 4-3, played players who were not expected to play, and kept practicing diligently. The payoff has been in the past two games. In the first 10 games, the Warriors allowed an average of 36.4 points and 451.0 yards. In the past two games, the averages were 9.0 points and 276.5 yards.

“The kids have been playing with a little more confidence,” Batoon said. “That’s the key. Being able to be confident in where you’re supposed to be, when you’re supposed to be there. And when you get there, execution-wise, being able to do what you’re asked to do. There’s no magic to it.”

Batoon had to get creative in filling spots. Nickelback Eugene Ford moved to strong safety. Second-year freshman Andrew Choi received more work as a hybrid end. Freshman Darius Muasau’s rapid development enabled the Warriors to add a third linebacker to the base.

“Guys have had to play different roles,” Batoon said. “Guys who weren’t ready to play had to play. When you do that, the execution part is what you’re chasing, because (if they) don’t have the reps, they’re not playing as fast. You’re getting to the point of the season the backups have gotten a lot more reps. When they’re called in to execute, they’re doing it at a higher rate.”

“We’re at the point where guys who weren’t even in the thought process are understanding their roles, and are now starting or in the two-deep.”

Batoon also has found that the defensive players have remained emotionally consistent.

“These guys don’t get fazed,” Batoon said. “When we do well, they’re not really high, and when we don’t do well, they’re not really low. It’s an interesting group.”

Batoon said he tries to maintain a calm demeanor.

“I’m very competitive, but I try not to let the competitiveness get in the way of teaching and communicating,” Batoon said. “You try as best you can to remove yourself from the emotion, and make sure adjustments are being made and coaching points are being communicated in a way that people who are in the fire, in the competition, can make the adjustments. If you’re just running around and hollering and screaming, you’re adding to the chaos.”