Federal spending bills increase funding for Hawaii

Hawaii’s more than 20,000 federal workers get a 3.1% pay raise, a U.S. Space Force is created, the state will receive $330 million in military construction and $21 million is earmarked to rebuild the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field station under domestic and military spending plans that advanced ahead of a Friday government shutdown deadline. Read more

Hawaii’s more than 20,000 federal workers get a 3.1% pay raise, a U.S. Space Force is created, the state will receive $330 million in military construction and $21 million is earmarked to rebuild the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field station under domestic and military spending plans that advanced ahead of a Friday government shutdown deadline.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz on Tuesday lauded the agreement reached by congressional appropriators.

“Hawaii’s share of federal dollars continues to grow every year,” the Hawaii Democrat said in a release. “This appropriations bill will give our state the federal funding we need to create jobs and strengthen housing, health care and education programs.”

The House on Tuesday passed the massive $1.4 trillion spending package. Both the Senate and House, meanwhile, approved the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2020.

President Donald Trump is expected to rapidly sign the appropriations bills.

Legislation authored by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and included in the defense bill reduces the lengthy hiring process for qualified child care providers on military installations by expanding direct hire authority — a change that followed the death of an infant at an unlicensed home daycare at Aliamanu Military Reservation, Hirono’s office said.

Providing the military with direct hire authority “will help to expand access to quality care, provide military families with necessary peace of mind, and hopefully prevent future tragedies,” Hirono said.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, also part of Hawaii’s Democratic congressional delegation, said that given the gun violence the last few weeks in Hawaii, he is pleased that the bills provide “significant funding” for gun violence research nationwide.

“This is the first time in 20 years that a bipartisan funding measure will invest in the safety of our communities, providing millions to conduct much-needed federal research and support,” Case said.

The defense bill establishes the U.S. Space Force as a sixth branch of the military and includes a 3.1% pay raise for troops — the largest in a decade.

Schatz said the appropriation includes millions in new and increased funding for housing, infrastructure, health care and education in Hawaii. Schatz said Hawaii funding includes:

Affordable Housing: $44.5 million, a $3.1 million increase from last year. The estimated funding supports the HOME Investment Partnership program, which provides resources to help communities build and maintain affordable housing.

Highway and Transportation: $189 million, a $11.6 million increase from last year. The funding is distributed from the Highway Trust Fund to Hawaii for highway maintenance and new construction of bridges, roads and bike paths.

Native Hawaiian Health Care: $19 million, a $1.5 million increase from last year. Native Hawaiian Health Centers, run through the Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems program, provide access to health education, disease prevention, and basic primary care for thousands of Native Hawaiians.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: $21 million in new funding. Funds will be used to help rebuild the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field station in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The observatory was damaged during the 2018 eruption.

Navy ROTC Program at the University of Hawaii: $1.1 million, new funding, to create the first-ever Navy Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at UH.

Military and national security construction: $330 million. Projects include:

>> $60 million for U.S. Army Pacific’s Mission Command Facility at Fort Shafter.

>> $134 million for a bachelor enlisted quarters at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

>> $53.8 million to begin the consolidation of the West Loch magazine.

>> $67.7 million for a Special Operations Force Undersea Operational Training Facility at Pearl Harbor.

>> $10 million for Coast Guard Base Honolulu to improve the pier and shore-ties for a buoy tender displaced by a new National Security Cutter.