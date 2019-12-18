comscore Federal spending bills increase funding for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Federal spending bills increase funding for Hawaii

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

Hawaii's more than 20,000 federal workers get a 3.1% pay raise, a U.S. Space Force is created, the state will receive $330 million in military construction and $21 million is earmarked to rebuild the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field station under domestic and military spending plans that advanced ahead of a Friday government shutdown deadline.

