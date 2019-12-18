comscore Man charged with murder of neighbor appears in courtroom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man charged with murder of neighbor appears in courtroom

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

Ernest Gilbert Romero hobbled into a courtroom Tuesday for his initial appearance on charges of murder involving the death of his Makiki neighbor. Read more

Previous Story
K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center to reopen Wednesday

Scroll Up