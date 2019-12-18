comscore Man sentenced for trying to extort teenager for sex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man sentenced for trying to extort teenager for sex

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

A 33-year-old Honolulu man who advertised himself as a photographer was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for using the internet to try to have sex last year with a 15-year-old girl. Read more

Previous Story
K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center to reopen Wednesday

Scroll Up