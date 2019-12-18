Man sentenced for trying to extort teenager for sex
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:10 p.m.
A 33-year-old Honolulu man who advertised himself as a photographer was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for using the internet to try to have sex last year with a 15-year-old girl.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
A 33-year-old Honolulu man who advertised himself as a photographer was
sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for using
the internet to try to have sex last year with a 15-year-old girl.
Dustin Miyakawa also was sentenced by federal Judge Derrick Watson to 20 years
of supervised release.
“This 15-year sentence
reflects the seriousness of Miyakawa’s criminal conduct and sends a powerful message to child sex predators
in our community about
the consequences of their criminal behavior,” U.S.
Attorney Kenji Price said.
At the time of his arrest
in May 2018, Miyakawa was on probation for 2006 convictions in Washington state
for offering an 11-year-old
girl $500 at her middle school to make out with
him and offering a 14-year-old girl $200 near her high school.
The government says
Miyakawa solicited girls on his Instagram account.
Miyakawa admitted in June that he met a 15-year-old girl on Instagram in March last year and offered to take pictures of her to help her start her modeling career. He said he picked her up, took her to his apartment and offered her money for sex. When the girl refused, he threatened to share with others topless pictures he took of her. The girl still refused and left.
Federal investigators say Miyakawa told the girl he was a Honolulu Magazine photographer, asked her
age and pressured the girl into posing for topless
photographs. They said
Miyakawa used the topless pictures to try to blackmail the girl for sex after she
refused his offer of money.
The girl in the January 2015 incident told police that after she refused to have sex with Miyakawa and left his apartment, she found nude pictures of her on his website.
Price said Tuesday’s sentencing is part of new campaign to expand child exploitation enforcement, an effort that has produced far more charges for such crimes this year than in any single calendar year from 2016 to 2018.
Last Wednesday, part-time Maui resident George Alexis Theros pleaded guilty to
sexually assaulting a 14-year-old from Thailand that he “adopted” five years ago.
“When I announced the charges against Miyakawa last year, I said the sexual
exploitation of minors as a general matter is intolerable. And pursuing these cases for federal prosecution is a high priority of my office,” Price said.
“As the Miyakawa and Theros prosecutions demonstrate, I meant what I said. And today every child sex predator in Hawaii should know that my office will
continue to create a path for you to find a home in federal prison,” Pricesaid.