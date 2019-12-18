comscore Police fatally shoot attempted murder suspect in Campbell Industrial Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Police fatally shoot attempted murder suspect in Campbell Industrial Park

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

A lone patrol officer shot and killed a 27-year-old man early Tuesday morning in a grassy area of Campbell Industrial Park — the second fatal officer-involved shooting on Oahu in as many days. Read more

Previous Story
K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center to reopen Wednesday

Scroll Up