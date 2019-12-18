comscore Zippy’s Restaurants scoops up Dave’s Ice Cream to supply its 24 locations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Zippy’s Restaurants scoops up Dave’s Ice Cream to supply its 24 locations

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Zippy’s Restaurants has agreed to continue scooping a lot of locally made ice cream in a deal that helps sustain Pearl City-based Dave’s Ice Cream Inc. Read more

