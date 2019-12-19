comscore Editorial: Resist crime in our city of aloha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Resist crime in our city of aloha

  • Today
  • Updated 6:12 p.m.

Those who track statistics know the sad reality of the holidays. Ideally a season for happiness and sharing, they are also a time for stress and crime. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: UH must adapt to offer bang for buck

Scroll Up