comscore 2 suspects fatally shot by police were both on probation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 suspects fatally shot by police were both on probation

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

One of the two suspects fatally shot by police this week was wanted on a federal warrant for violating probation, while the other was on probation for a misdemeanor case. Read more

