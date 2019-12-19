comscore Gabbard, Case part ways on impeachment vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gabbard, Case part ways on impeachment vote

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Hawaii’s two members of the U.S. House of Representatives diverged in Wednesday’s historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Read more

