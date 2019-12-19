comscore Hawaii Council rejects deal on policing Mauna Kea protests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Council rejects deal on policing Mauna Kea protests

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

Frustration with the standoff on Mauna Kea and the high cost of policing the protests boiled over Wednesday as the Hawaii County Council voted 9-0 to reject an agreement that would have obligated county police to respond to the protests for up to five more years. Read more

