Ige signs on for 75th anniversary plans celebrating end of WWII
Hawaii News

Ige signs on for 75th anniversary plans celebrating end of WWII

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

At the same spot on the battleship USS Missouri where Gen. Douglas MacArthur signed his signature to Japan’s surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, Gov. David Ige on Wednesday sat at a similar table to kick off planning for events celebrating those who won the hard-fought peace and paved the way for an enduring reconciliation. Read more

