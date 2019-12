Anthology Marketing Group has announced two promotions in its Digital and Public Relations groups. Read more

Anthology Marketing Group has announced two promotions in its Digital and Public Relations groups:

>> Trevor Husseini was promoted from software engineer in Anthology’s Digital Group to senior software engineer. Husseini joined Anthology in 2016 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in both electrical and computer engineering from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

>> Samantha Tsui was promoted from account supervisor to senior account supervisor in Anthology’s Public Relations Group. Tsui earned a Master of Science in communications management degree from Simmons University in Boston. She joined Anthology in 2016.

Central Pacific Bank appoints Ryan Shiroma as vice president and Bank Secrecy Act officer. Shiroma has over 25 years of experience. He was most recently the Bank Secrecy Act officer at Finance Factors, Ltd. and a senior cash management officer at Central Pacific Bank.