comscore Opposition to Ala Moana park projects persists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Opposition to Ala Moana park projects persists

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Despite being told that a contentious playground is off the table for Ala Moana Regional Park, regular parkgoers continue to raise objections to a cluster of projects planned by Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration that need a key permit from the Honolulu City Council. Read more

Previous Story
Tulsi Gabbard may urge censure of president

Scroll Up