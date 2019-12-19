comscore Star-Advertiser staffers chosen for investigative projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Star-Advertiser staffers chosen for investigative projects

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser and two of its reporters have been selected to participate in the ProPublica Local Reporting Network, collaborating over the next year on investigative journalism projects in Hawaii. Read more

