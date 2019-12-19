8 Days a Week: Your Guide to the Week Ahead in Honolulu

Plan your week ahead with this comprehensive list of family-friendly events, courtesy Play. Read more

TODAY-SATURDAY

>> Macy Gray: Raspy-voiced American R&B and soul music singer won a 2001 Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance with her smash hit, “I Try.” 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $45-$65. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

TODAY

>> Fort Street Mall Christmas Fair: Vendors offer artwork, crafts, food and more. 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Fort Street Mall. 441-4995

>> Village Crafter’s Holiday Gifts: Pick up stocking stuffers and home decorations. All proceeds support Hawaii’s Plantation Village. 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 94-695 Waipahu St. 489-1509, hawaiiplantationvillage.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

>> Windward Orchids Holiday Sale: Locally grown orchids and native plants. 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Windward Mall’s food court. windwardmall.com

>> Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair: More than 300 booths will sell handcrafted items, clothes, toys, collectibles, gift baskets, jewelry, packaged snacks and food items, handbags, stocking stuffers, ornaments and wreaths. Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m, Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, suites 1-12. $4. 228-2858, hawaiiholidayfair.com

FRIDAY

>> A Blues Christmas: Ginai, a Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner, and Kevin Coleman and The Flat Five perform blues favorites and select Christmas songs. 6:30-10 p.m., Medici’s, 2754 Woodlawn Drive. $50. 351-0901, 808ne.ws/GinaiColeman2019

>> Merry & Bright II: Chamber Music Hawaii’s Spring Wind Quintet plays holiday favorites. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 South Beretania St. $30. 489-5038, 808ne.ws/MerryBright2019

>> The Elevations Hawaii Christmas Special: 8-piece vintage soul group with Kehaulani White on lead vocals rings in a joyous season. 7:30 p.m., NextDoor, 43 N. Hotel St. 18+. $10. theelevations.com

>> Mat Zo (Mad Zoo/Anjunabeats): EDM from British producer and DJ Matan Zohar. 9 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club. $10-$549. 946-1343, 808ne.ws/MatZo2019

>> Soulgasm with Kamaka Pahinui: Kamakapualani Pahinui, daughter of Bla and granddaughter of Gabby, has been a resident house DJ in Montreal; now back in Honolulu, she makes her Soulgasm DJ debut. With DJs Funky Brewster, Matt Kee and Rayne. 9 p.m. Bar 35, 35 N. Hotel St. 21+. $10. fb.com/SoulgasmHawaii

>> Drake Bell Christmas Party and Toy Drive: Actor, voice actor and musician performs songs from the 1990s, 2000s and Christmas favorites. Toys and donations will be collected for Honolulu keiki. 10 p.m., NextDoor, 43 N. Hotel St. $15-$20. 200-4470, eventbrite.com

SATURDAY

>> Office of Hawaiian Affair’s Pop-Up Holiday Makeke: More than 70 local artisans and crafters offer hand-crafted koa goods, lei hulu, lei humu papa, ohe kapala jewelry and more. Hawaiian food will be available. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Na Lama Kukui, 560 N. Nimitz Highway. 594-1888, oha.org/makeke2019

>> Honolulu Men’s Shed Woodcrafts Fair: Custom handmade wooden gifts. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 619 Kukahi St. (near the old ferry terminal at Pier 19). honolulumensshed.org

>> Ewa Beach Lions Club Christmas Parade and Festival: Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Ilima Intermediate School parking lot; proceeds to Ft. Weaver Road, Kuhina Street, Hanakahi Street, North Road, Ft. Weaver Road; ends at Ilima Intermediate School parking lot. Festival from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pohakea Elementary School, 91-750 Fort Weaver Road.

>> Koko Marina Center Craft and Gift Fair: With more than 60 vendors, hosted by 808 Craft and Gift Fairs. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Koko Marina, 7192 Kalanianaole Highway. 808ne.ws/KokoMarinaFair2019

>> Jazz Peace Concert: Mihoko M, Thomas MacKay, Bob Hernandez and Chris Pangaribuan put on their last concert of 2019. Noon- 3 p.m., ARS Cafe and Gelato, 3116 Monsarrat Ave. 734-7897, ars-cafe.com

>> I Mana Ka Oiwi Fashion Show: Showcasing fashion in conjunction with I Mana Ka Oiwi, advancing the use of Native Hawaiian language in the work­place and community. 4 and 6 p.m., Windward Mall. windwardmall.com

>> Kailua Night Market Presents A Hawaiian Christmas: Crafts, artists, jewelers, clothing retailers, food, local music, hula performances and The Urban Art Battle grand finale. 5-9 p.m., Kailua Night Market, 340 Uluniu St. kailuanightmarket.com

>> Comedy Armando Featuring Joel Kop: With more standup from Marni Ramirez and Aaron Pughes. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club. $10. 946-1343, 808ne.ws/JoelKop2019

>> Fiji, Maoli & Tennelle in Concert: 7:30-11:30 p.m., HI Finest Kapolei Shop, Ka Makana Alii. $10. 628-4750, tickettailor.com

>> “The Americana Experiment” with Hook+Line: Local musicians perform classic and modern tunes. 9:30 p.m., The Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave. $10. 526-1411, eventbrite.com

>> Elephante: Tim Wu is a Los Angeles-based DJ and progressive house producer. 10 p.m., The Republik. 18+. $20-$30. 941-7469, jointherepublik.com

>> Huikau Club’s HOTH Hawaiian Nights: Local indie bands put on a “Star Wars” show. 10 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club. $1 or free with “Star Wars” para­phernalia. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

SUNDAY

>> Mermaids Hawaii’s 49th Annual Christmas Water Show: A sparkly synchronized-swimming performance by mermaids. 3 p.m., Windward YMCA, 1200 Kailua Road. 864-8122

>> Ho‘okena Holidays with Special Guest Kealii Reichel: Ho‘okena members Manu Boyd, William Aarona, Chris Kamaka, Glen Smith and Horace Dudoit have won eight Na Hoku Hanohano awards. Reichel is an internationally known local artist and multiple-time Na Hoku winner. 6:30-8 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $30-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Aaron Night’s Live Christmas Concert: Hawaii R&B artist performs Holiday classics, including his own song, “Christmas Light.” The duo of Kai Malo‘o will open with Hawaiian music. 7 p.m., NextDoor, 43 N. Hotel St. $15. 200-4470, eventbrite.com

MONDAY

>> IntoxiKa: Tropical exotica. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Sailing Club, 50 Sand Island Access Road. 848-2800, lamarianasailingclub.com.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

>> Mike Lewis & Friends present “A Charlie Brown Christmas”: Performing selections from the popular 1965 soundtrack of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com