Downtown Art Center seeks patrons as DAC Shop

Nothing stops Sandra Pohl and the nonprofit Creative Arts Experience, which originally started out as The Art Calendar Hawaii Database in 1996. Read more

Nothing stops Sandra Pohl and the nonprofit Creative Arts Experience, which originally started out as The Art Calendar Hawaii Database in 1996. They are changing direction and adapting to the vagaries of the art world and interests of consumers. After operating as the Downtown Art Center (DAC) for the past six months, their 1,500 square foot space at the corner of Hotel Street and Nuuanu Avenue is being re-christened as the DAC Shop.

We asked Pohl and the newly appointed DAC Shop Innovator Barbara Rau why, and what we can expect to find there.

QUESTION: Please start with a quick history of how and why you got involved with this space.

ANSWER: I have always thought of the Chinatown Gateway building as a great space for an art center. About five years ago, we asked the Mayor about starting an art center in Chinatown. He suggested the Chinatown Gateway’s empty spaces. We are grateful to the City for the opportunity to establish our Downtown Art Center as a pilot project.

Q: Who is involved in developing this space?

A: Searching for an identity and branding, we decided that we would concentrate on a DAC Shop on the first floor. We developed the dream team of five: Barbara Rau, innovator; Carol Khewhok, creative director; Gina Bacon Kerr, development and special events; Mark Mitsuda, arts nonprofit representative; and Sandra Pohl, director. Together we have the energy, experience, and networks to make it work.

Q: What worked well with the Downtown Art Center?

A: In six months we were able to get it up and running with no budget and no paid staff, and we’re able to pay the rent. During that time, we organized six exhibitions co-sponsored by community art organizations, 16 musical performances, weekly watercolor open-studio painting classes and monthly art healing workshops. As DAC Shop, we are now in the process of upgrading the gallery and supporting a wider range of Hawaii’s artists and craftsmen.

Q: What were the biggest challenges?

A: The biggest challenges were starting DAC up and keeping it going with no budget and only volunteers. We are still in the process of defining ourselves and getting our name out and known to a wider public. Also, visitor foot traffic in the area is a fraction of what it could be, so we are developing a plan to address that.

Q: How about funding sources?

A: The Downtown Art Center is supported by Creative Arts Experience which is a non-profit 501-C3 organization. We welcome contributions to help the Downtown Art Center grow. We are grateful to Mayor Caldwell and the City and County for giving access to the space in the heart of Chinatown!

Q: What is your dream list of future plans?

A: The Downtown Art Center hopes to be able to expand into a much larger space on the second floor of Chinatown Gateway in order to be able to offer expanded exhibitions, classes and public programs in partnership with community arts organizations. We believe that we have an important role to play in not only supporting the arts and artists in Hawaii, but also helping to contribute to the revitalization of the Honolulu Arts District- Chinatown neighborhoods.

Q: Why the name DAC Shop?

A: We are looking to the future when the Downtown Art Center will include larger gallery exhibition space upstairs — and DAC Shop is easy to remember!

Q: What skills and experience are you bringing to DAC Shop?

A: I have an active imagination and think outside the box. I think of management as administration. Working with art and artists requires different, additional skills. I have years of retail experience including time at The Contemporary Museum as Shop Manager.

Q: How will the new space be configured?

A: It’s predominately an art gallery, but with some imaginative, unexpected, even quirky art works, as in a gift shop.

Q: How will DAC Shop operate — will artists leave things on consignment? Will all art be from local artists?

A: Yes, art will be consigned. Other items will evolve as we move forward. Initially we are focusing on local artists, including Neighbor Islands. When appropriate, we may have art from other parts of the country or world if it is something that our customers might want, but unavailable locally.

DAC SHOP

Chinatown Gateway Center, 1041-B Nuuanu Ave.; 521-1182

Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (except Sundays)