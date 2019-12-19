comscore Ferd Lewis: Hawaii’s 2001 blowout vs. BYU altered bowl picture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Hawaii’s 2001 blowout vs. BYU altered bowl picture

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In 2001, somewhere between Hawaii quarterback Nick Rolovich’s fifth and eighth touchdown passes of the game, a bolt of inspiration that would alter the college football bowl landscape and UH’s bowl trajectory struck a TV viewer in Charlotte, N.C. Read more

