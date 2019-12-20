comscore Name in the News: Matt Middlebrook, Airbnb’s Hawaii policy manager | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Name in the News

Name in the News: Matt Middlebrook, Airbnb’s Hawaii policy manager

  • By Vicki Viotti vviotti@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:03 p.m.

Matt Middlebrook’s career preparation had little to do with the visitor industry, and yet here he is, public policy manager for Airbnb for Hawaii as well as his hometown of San Francisco. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Sweet recovery for Dave’s Ice Cream

Scroll Up