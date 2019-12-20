comscore Hawaii jobless rate hits year low of 2.6% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii jobless rate hits year low of 2.6%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dipped last month to its lowest level since December even as more people joined the labor force. Read more

