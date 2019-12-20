HTA to give World Surf League $100K to maximize Hawaii in Olympics

The Hawaii Tourism Authority and the World Surf League are working out a deal to help the state ride the wave of publicity surrounding the first Olympic surfing competition, which will be held this summer in Tokyo. Read more

The Hawaii Tourism Authority and the World Surf League are working out a deal to help the state ride the wave of publicity surrounding the first Olympic surfing competition, which will be held this summer in Tokyo.

Chris Tatum, HTA president and CEO, said during the agency’s Thursday board meeting that HTA will give the World Surf League $100,000 in a deal that is aimed at allowing HTA to publicize Hawaii as the home of surfing, capitalize on the marketing opportunities associated with Olympic surfing, and support Hawaii surfers that are competing in the summer events.

The deal is a linchpin in efforts by Hawaii tourism officials and state Sen. Glenn Wakai to ensure Hawaii is poised to continue capitalizing on the surfing momentum surrounding the summer Olympics, which kick off July 24 and run through Aug. 9.

>> READ MORE: John John Florence edges Kelly Slater for a spot in the Olympics

HTA’s announcement came on the same day that local surfer John John Florence qualified for a spot on the U.S. men’s Olympic surfing team. Earlier this month, local surfer Carissa Moore, who became the World Surf League champion for the fourth time on Dec. 2 at Honolua Bay, Maui, was named to a spot on the U.S. women’s Olympic surfing team.

Jodi Wilmott, general manager at World Surf League, USA and Hawaii, said Hawaii has a unique moment in time right now to celebrate its authentic place as the birthplace of surfing.

“The World Surf League is honored to help elevate that opportunity at this time during the final leg of the world tour, when all eyes are on Hawaii at the Billabong Pipe Masters,” Wilmott said. “It is truly wonderful to see Duke Ka­hanamoku’s dream of surfing in the Olympics come true and we are excited to help elevate Hawaii as it celebrates its treasured sport and culture.”

Wakai said the new relationship between the World Surf League and HTA is important because it allows Hawaii to reclaim its status as surfing’s birthplace.

“We’ve not paid attention for decades to surfing. We don’t celebrate it or glorify it or monetize it. This relationship is the beginning of us reclaiming what is our gift to the sporting world,” Wakai said.

Wakai said HTA’s focus on surfing represents a chance to “turn the corner and ride a wave of interest.”

“There’s a lot of excitement around Carissa Moore’s selection and hopefully we’ll have even more excitement when the men’s team is chosen,” he said.

Tatum said HTA and its U.S. and Japan marketing contractors will work directly with the World Surf League in the runup to the Olympics.

“Hopefully we’ll get a boost from all over, but the greatest opportunity is in Japan,” he said. “We know how important hula is in Japan and how important culture and the environment are to our visitors from Japan. Highlighting Hawaii as the birth place of surfing should benefit us.”

Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, said part of the marketing push will emphasize that “Duke Kahana­moku, the greatest surfer in the history of the world, is from here. This is an opportunity for us to show the world on an Olympic stage that this is where it all began right here in Hawaii.”