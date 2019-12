Anthology Marketing Group has announced two new hires in its Digital and Public Relations groups. Read more

Anthology Marketing Group has announced two new hires in its Digital and Public Relations groups:

>> Chris Malkus joins Anthology’s Digital Group as an experience developer. Malkus previously worked as a web developer at MVNP and ActivityRez.

>> Angus Kelly was hired in Anthology’s Public Relations Group as its director of account services. Prior to joining Anthology, Kelly was head of corporate affairs for global agriculture company Syngenta in Hawaii and Switzerland.