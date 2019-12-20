comscore Strike spurs several restaurant closures at Honolulu airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Strike spurs several restaurant closures at Honolulu airport

  • By Allison Schaefers and Rob Shikina aschaefers@staradvertiser.com rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Over 500 HMSHost Honolulu airport workers went on strike Thursday in the midst of one of the busiest travel times of the year. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Attorney believes group behind violent crimes on Oahu

Scroll Up