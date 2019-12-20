comscore Oak Hill in line for another title after win over Kalani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Oak Hill in line for another title after win over Kalani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Darrick Jones Jr. never lets up. The 6-foot-5 senior was in pure rim-wrecking mode on Thursday night with most of Oak Hill’s 12 dunks in the first half as the Warriors cruised to a 105-28 win over Kalani in the quarterfinals of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 19, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 20, 2019

Scroll Up