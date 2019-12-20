UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett back in Hawaii

More than 20 years after first fighting in Hawaii, former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett hasn’t given up the sport yet at 42 years old. Read more

More than 20 years after first fighting in Hawaii, former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett hasn’t given up the sport yet at 42 years old.

Barnett will make his organizational debut headlining tonight’s Bellator 235: Salute the Troops event at the Blaisdell Arena in his first fight in more than three years.

His last appearance was a submission win over Andrei Arlovski in the UFC in September 2016.

He weighed in at 251.6 pounds Thursday for his heavyweight fight against Ronny Markes, who also is fighting in Bellator for the first time.

Barnett fought in Hawaii in 1999, beating three fighters in one night in a SuperBrawl event at the Blaisdell Arena.

He came back the following year and submitted Dan Severn before fighting in the UFC for the first time.

“Very clear moments, man, those were the things that I got into the sport to do,” Barnett said Wednesday about his memories of fighting in Hawaii. “When I go out there (tonight), I go out there for the old guys.

“We were always good fighters. You can talk about all these new techniques and fancier ways of training, but show me some guys who want to fight like a Ron Jhun and I’ll be shocked.”

Three preliminary bouts will precede the main card beginning at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the DAZN streaming service.

Hilo’s Chris Cisneros will open the main card against undefeated prospect Joey Davis.

Braydon Akeo, a three-time state wrestling champion at Mililani, will make his Bellator debut against Tywan Claxton.

Hilo’s Toby Misech, who will fight Erik Perez in the co-main event, missed weight by nearly 6 pounds and will forfeit part of his fight purse.