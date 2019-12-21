Applicants sought for 53 affordable Waikiki apartments

The developer of a luxury rental apartment tower rising in Waikiki announced Friday that it is accepting applications for a portion of mid-priced units that satisfy a city affordable-housing requirement. Read more

The developer of a luxury rental apartment tower rising in Waikiki announced Friday that it is accepting applications for a portion of mid-priced units that satisfy a city affordable-housing requirement.

Brookfield Properties is accepting applications for 53 of 91 affordable units at the project called Lilia Waikiki, and will hold a lottery to select qualified tenants in February.

The 53 units are in three existing apartment complexes on Kanekapolei Street adjacent to the tower site and renovated by Brookfield.

To qualify, prospective tenant households may not earn more than 80% of Honolulu’s median household income. This equates to $67,500 for a single person, $77,150 for a couple and $96,400 for a family of four.

Monthly rental rates are $1,406 one-bedroom apartments with a 500 square feet of living space on average, and $1,852 for two-bedroom apartments with 900 square feet of living space on average.

Rental rates may change with annual median incomes calculated by the city, and units must be reserved for qualified tenants for 30 years.

Application packages can be downloaded online at liliawaikiki.com/kanekapoleicollection now, or picked up in person from Jan. 13 to Feb. 14 at a leasing office on the second floor lobby level of the Ohana Waikiki East by Outrigger hotel.

Completed applications must be submitted to the leasing office in person by 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

The lottery to select tenants is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Kris Hui, vice president of mixed-use development for Brookfield, said delivering affordable housing early has been a priority.

“We’re proud to say we’re close to completing the first phase of the project, making 53 beautifully renovated affordable housing units available to local residents through our housing lottery process,” he said in a statement.

The other 38 affordable rentals will be in the tower, which is slated for completion in late 2021. An application and lottery process will be held for these units in 2021.