On the Move: University of Hawaii Foundation, Building Industry Association of Hawaii

The University of Hawaii Foundation has promoted Karla Zarate-Ramirez to associate vice president of major gifts from executive director of development; The Building Industry Association of Hawaii named Dwight Mitsunaga of DM Pacific, Inc. its 2020 president at the 65th Annual BIA-Hawaii installation banquet. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.