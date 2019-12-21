comscore On the Move: University of Hawaii Foundation, Building Industry Association of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: University of Hawaii Foundation, Building Industry Association of Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii Foundation has promoted Karla Zarate-Ramirez to associate vice president of major gifts from executive director of development; The Building Industry Association of Hawaii named Dwight Mitsunaga of DM Pacific, Inc. its 2020 president at the 65th Annual BIA-Hawaii installation banquet. Read more

