On the Move: University of Hawaii Foundation, Building Industry Association of Hawaii

The University of Hawaii Foundation has promoted Karla Zarate-Ramirez to associate vice president of major gifts from executive director of development; The Building Industry Association of Hawaii named Dwight Mitsunaga of DM Pacific, Inc. its 2020 president at the 65th Annual BIA-Hawaii installation banquet. Read more

>> The University of Hawaii Foundation has promoted Karla Zarate-Ramirez to associate vice president of major gifts from executive director of development. Before joining the foundation in 2016, she was the director of campaign, leadership and planned gifts at the American Friends Serv­ice Committee Headquarters in Philadelphia.

>> The Building Industry Association of Hawaii named Dwight Mitsunaga of DM Pacific, Inc. its 2020 president at the 65th Annual BIA-Hawaii installation banquet. Mitsunaga will be replacing Marshall Hickox. The following members were also installed as officers at the banquet: president-elect Beau Nobmann, vice president Daryl Takamiya, secretary Sarah Love, treasurer Brian Moore and immediate past president Hickox.