comscore Warriors seniors pick up diplomas ahead of Hawaii Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors seniors pick up diplomas ahead of Hawaii Bowl

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Warriors are practicing at an off-campus site this morning in advance of the SoFi Hawaii Bowl against Brigham Young on Christmas Eve. But 11 seniors have been excused to participate in the concurrent commencement ceremony in the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

